Crime - Sacto 911

January 25, 2017 7:41 PM

Woman driving stolen sewer truck leads police on three-county chase

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

An Elk Grove woman driving a stolen Sacramento County Sewer District truck was arrested after leading law enforcement officers in a pursuit through three counties Wednesday afternoon.

Crystal Ovine Howton, 35, was taken into custody on Interstate 80, east of Highway 113, about 3:30 p.m., ending a chase that began in El Dorado County, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

The CHP’s dispatch center received a call at 2:12 p.m. reporting a that a vehicle had been stolen from the Sacramento County Sewer District. It was described as a white, Chevrolet 1500 pickup and was stolen in Sacramento County.

About 2:50 p.m., an El Dorado County sheriff’s unit located the truck in El Dorado County and a deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield, the news release said.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department requested the CHP’s assistance as the stolen truck traveled westbound on Highway 50 into Sacramento County and then onto I-80 in Yolo County. The truck came to a stop after it ran over a spike strip. Howton was then taken into custody without further incident, the news release said.

She was transported back to El Dorado County where she was to be booked on suspicion of obstructing officers, vehicle theft and a warrant.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Sacramento homeless residents react to second death in front of city hall

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos