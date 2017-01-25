Woman driving stolen sewer truck leads police on three-county chase

An Elk Grove woman driving a stolen Sacramento County Sewer District truck was arrested after leading law enforcement officers in a pursuit through three counties Wednesday afternoon.
Crystal Ovine Howton, 35, was taken into custody on Interstate 80, east of Highway 113, about 3:30 p.m., ending a chase that began in El Dorado County, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
The CHP’s dispatch center received a call at 2:12 p.m. reporting a that a vehicle had been stolen from the Sacramento County Sewer District. It was described as a white, Chevrolet 1500 pickup and was stolen in Sacramento County.
About 2:50 p.m., an El Dorado County sheriff’s unit located the truck in El Dorado County and a deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield, the news release said.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department requested the CHP’s assistance as the stolen truck traveled westbound on Highway 50 into Sacramento County and then onto I-80 in Yolo County. The truck came to a stop after it ran over a spike strip. Howton was then taken into custody without further incident, the news release said.
She was transported back to El Dorado County where she was to be booked on suspicion of obstructing officers, vehicle theft and a warrant.
