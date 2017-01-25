Crime - Sacto 911

January 25, 2017 10:17 PM

Crime Q&A: What sentence did man receive in rape case?

By Cathy Locke

Q: I was on a jury trial last year where the defendant Renard Galloway was charged with raping three women who were also prostitutes. Was he ever sentenced?

Janice, Sacramento

A: Renard Leonard Galloway, 30, was found guilty in Febraury 2016 of assault and battery and false imprisonment, according to Sacramento County Superior Court records available online.

He was sentenced in December to six years in state prison and is currently at Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Editor's Choice Videos