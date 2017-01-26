Latest aerial view of huge Grass Valley sinkhole off Highway 49

The California Department of Transportation says drilling and underground investigations Wednesday indicated that a failed culvert and sinkhole near Highway 49 in Grass Valley had not undermined the freeway. CHP helicopter Flight Officer Troy Marks and Pilot Officer Jeff Barbao got the latest look at a 70-foot sinkhole in Grass Valley that developed due to the recent storms. The sinkhole materialized in the business area near Highway 49 off Freeman Lane. No one was hurt and the businesses were not damaged. Caltrans will continue to monitor the site.
CHP Valley Division Air Operations

Crime - Sacto 911

Watch officer pull trapped woman from burning car

Spokane police Officer Tim Schwering arrived before fire crews responding to a 911 call on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. A woman trapped inside her burning car and had tried to kick the window. Schwering's bodycam video shows he was able to break her window but was unable to unlock the door. With the help of a neighbor, they were able to pull the woman out of the vehicle.

Crime - Sacto 911

Sacramento blues musician arraigned

Kyle Rowland is arraigned in Sacramento Superior Court in Sacramento on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. Kyle Rowland, a local blues musician and previous Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy, allegedly opened fire at a house party early Friday morning.

Editor's Choice Videos