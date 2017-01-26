Coroner identifies Sacramento man killed in Capital City freeway crash

The Sacramento County Coroner’s office has released the name of the man killed when his car hit a tree along the Capital City freeway earlier this week.
The coroner’s website identifies him as Patrick Kelley, 22, of Sacramento.
Kelley’s car apparently went off the side of freeway during the night near Arden Way and hit the tree. Nobody noticed the wreckage all night.
Then, about 7 a.m. Monday, dispatchers got a call about debris in the roadway. When a California Highway Patrol officer went to clear the debris, he noticed the car and found Kelley dead.
There were no calls to dispatchers reporting the crash, according to a CHP spokesman.
