Crime - Sacto 911

January 26, 2017 8:05 AM

Coroner identifies Sacramento man killed in Capital City freeway crash

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

The Sacramento County Coroner’s office has released the name of the man killed when his car hit a tree along the Capital City freeway earlier this week.

The coroner’s website identifies him as Patrick Kelley, 22, of Sacramento.

Kelley’s car apparently went off the side of freeway during the night near Arden Way and hit the tree. Nobody noticed the wreckage all night.

Then, about 7 a.m. Monday, dispatchers got a call about debris in the roadway. When a California Highway Patrol officer went to clear the debris, he noticed the car and found Kelley dead.

There were no calls to dispatchers reporting the crash, according to a CHP spokesman.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Latest aerial view of huge Grass Valley sinkhole off Highway 49

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos