Man jailed after allegedly kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Placer County

A Sacramento man is in Placer County Jail, accused of kidnapping his former girlfriend.
Thomas Medlock, 54, was taken into custody without incident Wednesday night after allegedly kidnapping the woman earlier in the day in Newcastle, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office news release.
He was booked into Placer County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, attempted kidnapping from a previous incident, committing a felony while released on his own recognizance and on outstanding warrants. He is being held without bail.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
