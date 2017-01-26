Crime - Sacto 911

January 26, 2017 5:18 PM

Elk Grove taking sign-ups to teen driver safety program

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Two presentations of "Before the Impact", a driver safety program for teenagers and their parents, will be offered in February in Elk Grove.

The program, a joint project of the Elk Grove Police Department and California Office of Traffic Safety, will be offered from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 11. The sessions focus on the consequences for drivers and passengers of decisions made behind the wheel. Included are feature stories, photos, clothing and the vehicle two brothers, innocent victims, were in when an impaired driver crossed into their lane and killed them, according to a Police Department news release.

The free program is offered throughout the year to service clubs, community organizations and Sacramento County high schools.

To register for the February presentations, call Misty Dailey, community service officer, at 916-478-8055, or email MDailey@elkgrovepd.org. They will be held in the Elk Grove City Council Chambers, 8400 Laguna Palms Way.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Newcastle kidnapping suspect arrested

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos