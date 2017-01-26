Elk Grove taking sign-ups to teen driver safety program

Two presentations of "Before the Impact", a driver safety program for teenagers and their parents, will be offered in February in Elk Grove.
The program, a joint project of the Elk Grove Police Department and California Office of Traffic Safety, will be offered from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 11. The sessions focus on the consequences for drivers and passengers of decisions made behind the wheel. Included are feature stories, photos, clothing and the vehicle two brothers, innocent victims, were in when an impaired driver crossed into their lane and killed them, according to a Police Department news release.
The free program is offered throughout the year to service clubs, community organizations and Sacramento County high schools.
To register for the February presentations, call Misty Dailey, community service officer, at 916-478-8055, or email MDailey@elkgrovepd.org. They will be held in the Elk Grove City Council Chambers, 8400 Laguna Palms Way.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments