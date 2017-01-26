Man sought in Nevada County bank robbery

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office seeks to identify a man who robbed a bank in the Lake of the Pines area Thursday morning.
Deputies received a call about 10 a.m. regarding a robbery at the Tri Counties Bank on Combie Road. An employee reported that a man wearing a ski mask and a hooded jacket entered the bank, handed a teller a note and demanded money, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. No weapon was seen, and no one was injured, according the news release.
Students and staff members at area schools were advised to shelter in place while law enforcement officers searched for the robber, who was not located.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the sheriff’s major crimes unit at 530-265-1263.
