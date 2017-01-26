Crime - Sacto 911

January 26, 2017 8:04 PM

Stolen welder sought after suspected thief caught

By Cathy Locke

The Placer County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating an expensive welder that was stolen from a business near Rocklin.

Andrew Ryan Tambert, 38, has been arrested in connection with the theft, which occurred Sunday, but the welder, valued at $11,300, has not been located, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The welder was taken during a crime spree that began about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when Tambert was seen on surveillance video entering the business’ equipment yard. Minutes later, the video shows him driving a stolen flatbed truck towing a large welder on an attached trailer, the news release said.

A few hours later, Tambert allegedly returned the flatbed truck to the yard, without the welder, then stole a water truck.

Placer County sheriff’s detectives, assisted by Roseville police detectives, arrested Tambert on Tuesday at a motel on Watt Avenue in Sacramento County. Following his arrest, Tambert led detectives to the water truck, which was hidden in Roseville, according to the news release.

The missing welder, a Lincoln K2728-3 550 amp welder DSL, is described as gray/silver in color. Anyone with information as to where it can be found is asked to call Detective Dan Meier at 916-652-2411.

Tambert is being held in Placer County Jail in lieu of $235,000 bail.

