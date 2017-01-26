Man, 88, dies following three-vehicle crash in Citrus Heights

One person died of injuries suffered Thursday in a collision on Greenback Lane east of Sunrise Boulevard in Citrus Heights.
The crash, involving three vehicles, was reported about 12:35 p.m.. A preliminary investigation indicated that an Acura sedan was making a left turn from a retail parking lot on the northside of Greenback Lane, according to a Citrus Heights Police Department news release. As the Acura was crossing the westbound lanes, it was hit broadside by a Ford pickup traveling west on Greenback Lane. The Acura then collided with a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Greenback.
The driver of the Acura, an 88-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries. His name has not been released pending notification of family. Neither of the other drivers was injured, the news release said.
Neither alcohol to speed appear to have been factors in the collision, according to police.
The cause of the collision is under investigation. Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to call the Police Department at 916-727-5500.
