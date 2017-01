0:57 Sacramento homeless residents react to second death in front of city hall Pause

0:47 Placer official details investigation into death of ski patrol member at Squaw Valley

0:43 Dramatic video shows live power lines falling on vehicles in Sacramento

2:20 A mother's tribute to her slain son, J.J. Clavo

0:19 Police cover body found on the grounds of Sacramento City Hall

0:48 How transgender and nonbinary Californians could benefit from IDs with their gender identity

0:40 Calexit? Activist group pushes California secession plan

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

2:06 Veterans take to Sierra slopes to develop beyond restraints of their disabilities