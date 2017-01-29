Crime - Sacto 911

January 29, 2017 9:17 AM

Man on death row for Fair Oaks triple murders dies

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

A man sentenced to death row for killing three people in a Fair Oaks home almost three decades ago died Thursday morning. The cause of his death is unknown, said a California California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press release.

The inmate, identified as James David Majors, 69, was pronounced dead at around 7:30 a.m. in a nearby hospital. He has been on death row in San Quentin since February 1991.

He was found guilty in 1989 of driving from Arizona to buy methamphetamine with his accomplice, Robert Reese, and shooting three adults in a Fair Oaks home that was used as a drug distribution depot. Both were accused of killing the adults as well as taking methamphetamine, money and jewelry from a safe in the residence.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Donner Summit-area skier rescued

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos