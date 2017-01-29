Man on death row for Fair Oaks triple murders dies

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees Pause

0:47 Placer official details investigation into death of ski patrol member at Squaw Valley

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort

0:50 Latest aerial view of huge Grass Valley sinkhole off Highway 49

0:28 Newcastle kidnapping suspect arrested

1:54 Dave Joerger likes how hard the Kings are playing lately

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

0:42 Ami Bera hosts huge concerned crowd at town hall meeting

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall