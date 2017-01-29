Man on death row for Fair Oaks triple murders dies

A man sentenced to death row for killing three people in a Fair Oaks home almost three decades ago died Thursday morning. The cause of his death is unknown, said a California California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press release.
The inmate, identified as James David Majors, 69, was pronounced dead at around 7:30 a.m. in a nearby hospital. He has been on death row in San Quentin since February 1991.
He was found guilty in 1989 of driving from Arizona to buy methamphetamine with his accomplice, Robert Reese, and shooting three adults in a Fair Oaks home that was used as a drug distribution depot. Both were accused of killing the adults as well as taking methamphetamine, money and jewelry from a safe in the residence.
