January 27, 2017 9:52 PM

Crime Q&A: What happened to man accused of fatal shooting at North Highlands house party?

Q: What ended up happening with Ira Johnson and his case? Did he ever make it to trial?

Kailani, Sacramento

A: Ira Johnson, 20, remains in Sacramento County Jail, charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in a shooting that occurred July 12, 2015 at a North Highlands house party.

Johnson’s next court date, for a trial readiness conference, is March 3, with a trial set for March 15, according to Sacramento County Superior Court records available online.

He is accused of murder in the death of 24-year-old Rogelio Gastelum, a San Mateo resident. Two other people were wounded, with one shot in the leg and the other in the arm.

According to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department news release at the time of his arrest, Johnson and another person were believed to have been uninvited guests at a large house party on Viola Way when the shooting occurred.

