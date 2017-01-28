Crime - Sacto 911

January 28, 2017 2:17 PM

Car found submerged in south Sacramento slough

The California Highway Patrol and a team of Sacramento County divers is on scene at Tyler Island in south Sacramento County, where a car has been found in the Georgiana Slough, a mile east of the town of Isleton.

Initial dispatch reports are that the car has been in the water some time. There was no immediate information, as of 2 p.m. Saturday, about whether there is any rescue operation under way.

The vehicle was reported at 11:30 a.m. It is submerged up to its roof, according to the CHP’s computer-automated dispatch system.

