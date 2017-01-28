CHP helicopter hoists out injured backcountry skier at Donner

A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew plucked an injured skier from the Tahoe back country Friday, using a hoist to pull the man up into the copter and fly him to a waiting ambulance.
The rescue took place in a remote area near Donner Summit about 1 p.m.
Four people had gone back-country skiing that day, setting out from the Donner Pass rest area next to Interstate 80. While skiing a chute in the Flora Lake area, one of the four injured his leg and was unable to continue. The group summoned help via 911 on a cell phone.
The CalFire dispatch in Grass Valley called the copter in. A CHP officer used the hoist to lower himself from the suspended helicopter to the group below, then put the injured man in a rescue harness. He was lifted into the helicopter and taken to Truckee for hospital treatment.
