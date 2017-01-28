Crime - Sacto 911

January 28, 2017 9:10 PM

Two men shot Saturday night in Arden Arcade

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Tony Bizjak

tbizjak@sacbee.com

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department officials report two men were shot Saturday evening in a residential area near Marconi Avenue in Arden Arcade.

Deputies responding to the shooting report in the 2900 block Yellowstone Lane said they found two men with “non-life threatening” gunshot wounds, both of whom were conscious and talking, Sgt. Tony Turnbull said.

The pair were taken to a hospital.

Turnbull said there was no immediate suspect description. Sheriff’s officials did not disclose a motive or other background information.

The shooting was reported at 8:30 p.m.

Tony Bizjak: 916-321-1059, @TonyBizjak

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Donner Summit-area skier rescued

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos