Two men shot Saturday night in Arden Arcade

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department officials report two men were shot Saturday evening in a residential area near Marconi Avenue in Arden Arcade.
Deputies responding to the shooting report in the 2900 block Yellowstone Lane said they found two men with “non-life threatening” gunshot wounds, both of whom were conscious and talking, Sgt. Tony Turnbull said.
The pair were taken to a hospital.
Turnbull said there was no immediate suspect description. Sheriff’s officials did not disclose a motive or other background information.
The shooting was reported at 8:30 p.m.
Tony Bizjak: 916-321-1059, @TonyBizjak
