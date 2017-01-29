Crime - Sacto 911

January 29, 2017

Crash on Highway 50 blocks westbound lanes

By Jessica Hice

A multivehicle accident blocked lanes on westbound Highway 50 Sunday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

One vehicle overturned but there were no injuries, said Michael Bradley, CHP spokesman.

Bradley said all westbound lanes between 51st and 65th Streets were closed for a few hours.

One driver is in custody for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Bradley said. There is no indication whether that person was at fault in the accident, Bradley added.

Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550

