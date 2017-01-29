Pedestrian struck and killed by driver in West Sacramento

A man died after being struck by a vehicle in West Sacramento Sunday evening, police said.
The 40-year-old man was hit by a car near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and F Street just after 6:30 p.m., said Roger Kinney, spokesman for the West Sacramento Police Department.
Officers found the man dead when they arrived, Kinney said. The driver remained at the scene.
“He is cooperative and distraught,” Kinney said of the driver. During the course of the investigation, officers will be able to determine who was at fault and if drugs or alcohol were a factor, Kinney added.
The identity of the man who was killed will be released by the Yolo County Coroner’s Office in the next few days, Kinney said.
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea
