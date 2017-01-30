Crime - Sacto 911

January 30, 2017 3:38 PM

Inmate injured during riot in Folsom State Prison visiting room

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Folsom State Prison officials are investigating a Sunday afternoon riot that resulted in one inmate being taken to a hospital.

The riot began at 2:05 p.m. in the prison’s main visiting room, just after 91 visitors had left and were behind a locked security door, according to a prison news release issued Monday.

Seventy-eight inmates were in the visiting room, but not all of them participated in the riot, it said. Correctional officers used chemical agents to stop the riot, and inmates in the visiting room were then evaluated by medical staff. The hospitalized inmate suffered a cut on the head and has returned to the prison, the news release said.

No staff members were injured.

The visitors were not exposed to the chemical agents, according to the release, and all left the prison without incident.

Inmates who were in the visiting room during the riot were returned to their housing units, and three have been placed in the prison’s administrative segregation unit during the investigation, the news release said. Inmate movement within the prison has been limited.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Donner Summit-area skier rescued

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos