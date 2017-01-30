Inmate injured during riot in Folsom State Prison visiting room

Folsom State Prison officials are investigating a Sunday afternoon riot that resulted in one inmate being taken to a hospital.
The riot began at 2:05 p.m. in the prison’s main visiting room, just after 91 visitors had left and were behind a locked security door, according to a prison news release issued Monday.
Seventy-eight inmates were in the visiting room, but not all of them participated in the riot, it said. Correctional officers used chemical agents to stop the riot, and inmates in the visiting room were then evaluated by medical staff. The hospitalized inmate suffered a cut on the head and has returned to the prison, the news release said.
No staff members were injured.
The visitors were not exposed to the chemical agents, according to the release, and all left the prison without incident.
Inmates who were in the visiting room during the riot were returned to their housing units, and three have been placed in the prison’s administrative segregation unit during the investigation, the news release said. Inmate movement within the prison has been limited.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments