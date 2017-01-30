Man arrested after allegedly trying to ram police in Citrus Heights

A Citrus Heights man was arrested early Mondayafter he allegedly evaded police during pursuits but circled back twice and tried to ram a police vehicle.
Jared Moody, 24, was taken into custody after leading police on three pursuits, sometimes traveling at more than 100 mph with his headlights off, according to a Citrus Heights Police Department news release.
Officers were called to the 7400 block of Kadota Way about 3:15 a.m., where a motorist reportedly had driven onto the front lawn of a residence and was vandalizing the property.
As an officer approached the location in a police vehicle, the suspect got into his car and fled, according the news release. Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver failed to yield and a short pursuit ensued.
Officers stopped chasing the vehicle after the suspect turned off the car’s headlights and ran several red lights, traveling more than 100 mph at times, in an effort to elude officers, the news release said.
After the pursuit ended, however, the suspect circled back toward the officers and attempted to ram a police vehicle head on, police reported. The officer managed to avoid the collision and was not injured.
The chase resumed but was halted when the suspect again evaded officers, then circled back a second time and again tried to ram a police vehicle, the news release said.
The officer avoided the second collision, and a third pursuit began. This time the chase ended when police stopped the suspect’s vehicle at the end of a cul-de-sac, and Moody was taken into custody without further incident.
He was booked into Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, evading police with disregard for public safety and evading police while driving on the wrong side of the road.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
