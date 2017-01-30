Prosecutors: Lawyer shipped girl to Georgia to stop testimony against alleged pimp

An Elk Grove attorney accused of helping to ship an underage girl out of state to prevent her from taking the witness stand faced a slew of felony charges Monday in Sacramento Superior Court.
Haris Kyle McKinley faces six charges connected to the case, including dissuading a witness from attending trial or testifying, conspiracy, accessory after the fact, lewd acts on a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He did not enter a plea Monday.
According to the complaint, the men bought a bus ticket under a bogus name and loaded the girl onto a Greyhound bound for Atlanta, telling her that she “needed to stay missing.”
McKinley, 33, is named with Latrele Mitchell Neal, 27, and Desmond Octavius Oates, 24, in the criminal complaint, filed Jan. 19 by Sacramento County prosecutors. Prosecutors allege Oates prostituted two girls, ages 17 and 15, between June and August 2016; then, with the help of Neal and McKinley, prevented the younger teen from testifying against him.
Prosecutors say McKinley helped Oates elude authorities on human trafficking charges and allege McKinley committed a lewd act with the younger girl. The relationship between the men is unclear.
The complaint outlined the measures prosecutors say Oates, McKinley and Neal took to keep the 15-year-old from testifying.
The complaint says that sometime between September and October, the men smuggled a cellphone into jail so Oates could call the girl; then picked up the girl in the middle of the night, swapping the girl’s phone for a cellphone bought at a local drug store, telling the teen to place calls only from blocked numbers.
Oates is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at Sacramento County Main Jail suspected of nine counts, including dissuading a witness, pimping, pandering and causing a minor to engage in a commercial sex act.
Neal is in Sacramento County custody on charges of dissuading a witness, conspiracy and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Oates and Neal return to court Feb. 6.
McKinley practices law out of offices in Elk Grove, according to California State Bar records. The address listed in a warrant for McKinley’s arrest matched that of his firm. Records show he was admitted to the Bar in December 2013 and had no public disciplinary record.
Darrell Smith: 916-321-1040, @dvaughnsmith
