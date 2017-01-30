Driver accused of DUI in Nevada County crash that injured passengers

A Grass Valley man was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of driving under the influence after his vehicle struck a tree along a Nevada County roadway, injuring two passengers.
Deno Howard Mann was driving a 2008 Mazda southbound on Bennett Road, north of Brunswick Road, shortly after 8 p.m. when he made an unsafe turning movement and the Mazda struck a tree, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
The right front passenger, a 23-year-old Auburn man, suffered major head trauma and was taken by air ambulance to Sutter Roseville Medical Center. The right rear passenger, a 24-year-old man from Rocklin, suffered moderate head trauma and was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center by ground ambulance, the news release said. The CHP did not release the names of the injured men.
Mann was treated for minor facial injuries at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley, then booked into the Nevada County Jail, the news release said.
