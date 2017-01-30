Sheriff’s Office: Yuba County Jail inmate dies after suffering medical emergency

1:47 Mother of defendant in Clavo shooting speaks Pause

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

2:20 A mother's tribute to her slain son, J.J. Clavo

2:13 Jailhouse interview with man who threw pie at Mayor Kevin Johnson

0:28 Newcastle kidnapping suspect arrested

1:14 UC Davis law student helps free people detained in San Francisco's airport after Trump refugee executive order

0:45 Travelers coming into SFO hear: "Welcome to America"

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

2:54 How to get a California state job with little experience