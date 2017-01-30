Sheriff’s Office: Yuba County Jail inmate dies after suffering medical emergency

A 34-year-old Yuba County Jail inmate died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.
Bertram Hiscock of Marysville was transported about 1 p.m. to Rideout Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Hiscock was arrested in November on suspicion of kidnapping and false imprisonment and was in jail awaiting court action in the case, the news release said.
The cause of death is pending an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
