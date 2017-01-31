Police officer injured, suspect dead in north Modesto shooting

A shooting late Monday night involving a Modesto Police Department officer has left one suspect dead and the officer with a head injury, authorities said.
The shooting, which began with an altercation between the suspect and the officer, occurred at a multi-unit complex on the 3700 block of Maserati Drive just north of the Sylvan Avenue and Coffee Road intersection, said Heather Graves, spokeswoman for Modesto police.
#HappeningNow Officer assaulted & shots fired during officer involved shooting. Suspect pronounced deceased. Off. treated for head injury. pic.twitter.com/sYzCv4tI5Y— Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) January 31, 2017
Casie Vargas, who lives in the complex, said she was in bed when she heard an altercation at the residence at about 9:20 p.m. Vargas said she heard a man yelling, and then a gunshot. She then heard a female screaming for help and six more gunshots.
Another woman who lives in the complex said she spoke to a Modesto Police Department officer who said the officer involved in the incident suffered a blow to the head, would likely require some stitches, but would be OK.
Another MPD officer confirmed that the officer involved was hit in the head and would be OK.
There is no immediate information on the condition of the officer, any suspect information or further details of the altercation.
It’s the fourth fatal officer-involved shooting involving a Modesto police officer since April 2016.
In October, an officer shot and killed Kim Jackson, 53, after the woman, armed with multiple knives, charged officers. The incident occurred on Queens Avenue, a few blocks southwest of Briggsmore and Rose avenues.
In June, two Modesto officers were involved in a deadly Turlock shooting while assisting members of the Stanislaus Drug Enforcement Agency. They shot and killed Omar Villagomez, 21, of Tulare County, after the car he was driving collided with unmarked police cars in the 2300 block of West Main Street in Turlock. Officers were attempting to arrest Villagomez.
In April, Lonnie Ball, 39, of Modesto, died after being shot by officers in the 2000 block of Lance Street in an incident tied to a custody dispute. He had a gun in his hand moments before officers fired.
We’ll have more on the story as information becomes available.
Comments