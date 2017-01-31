Man accused of trying to ram patrol vehicles live streamed car ride before arrest

The Citrus Heights man suspected of leading police on a high-speed chase before trying to ram his car into patrol vehicles early Monday uploaded two live stream videos onto his Facebook page minutes after police first made contact with him.
The Citrus Heights Police Department identified him in a news release as Jared Moody, 24. Police said he drove off when an officer arrived to the 7400 block of Kadota Way about 3:15 a.m. regarding someone who had driven onto the front lawn of a residence and was vandalizing property. The news release said officers gave chase after Moody failed to yield.
Moody’s Facebook page shows two live stream videos posted onto his profile, one at 3:18 a.m. and the other at 3:19 a.m. Both last less than 10 seconds and show a man who appears to be Moody driving in a car as patrol sirens wail in the background. Moody flips the camera from a selfie angle to show the road in front of him in both videos.
Moody turned off the headlights of his car and ran several red lights, traveling more than 100 mph at times during the chase. Officers eventually called off the chase.
But Moody then circled back toward the officers and attempted to ram a police vehicle head-on, police said. The officer avoided the collision and was not injured. Officers gave chase again but were not able to stop the car.
Moody circled back a second time and tried to ram a police car again. The officer again avoided a collision and again gave chase. This time, the chase ended when police stopped the vehicle at the end of a cul-de-sac and arrested Moody.
The 24-year-old was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on to felony counts of of assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, evading police with disregard for public safety and evading police while driving on the wrong side of the road. He is due in court Wednesday afternoon. Bail is set at $200,000.
