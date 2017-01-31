Davis man sentenced to prison for death of toddler

A Davis man convicted of killing his girlfriend's 19-month-old son has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison.
Darnell Deangelo Dorsey, 24, was sentenced Tuesday by Yolo County Superior Court Judge Paul Richardson, according to a Yolo County District Attorney’s Office news release.
Dorsey was at home caring for his 3-year-old son and 19-month old Cameron Morrison on Jan. 22, 2014, while Dorsey’s girlfriend, the mother of both boys, was at a local gym.
When the mother returned home about 40 minutes later, Cameron was unconscious and not breathing. He was taken to Sutter Davis Hospital and later transferred to UC Davis Medical Center’s pediatric trauma center. The boy died three days later as result of severe traumatic brain injury due to blunt for trauma, the news release said.
A Yolo County jury heard more than six weeks of testimony from doctors, nurses, child abuse experts and pathologists who concluded that the injuries were inflicted while the child was in Dorsey’s care, according to the DA’s Office.
