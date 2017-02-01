Woman pushing stroller in El Dorado County victim of sexual assault

A woman was sexually assaulted on a bike trail near Diamond Springs in El Dorado County as she walked her child in a stroller.
The young male attacker ran away after the attack, leaving a shoe behind as evidence.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said that the woman was pushing the stroller on a bike trail at 1 p.m. Friday near Missouri Flat Road when a male between the ages of 14 and 20 approached her for directions to a business.
The stranger then asked for a dollar, which she gave to him. When he asked to shake, he grabbed her hand and pulled the woman close.
With his other hand he sexually assaulted her, according to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s news release. As he continued to hold her, she screamed for help and fought back.
Eventually she was released and the attacker apologized. As he ran away, he lost a shoe.
He is described as Latino, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. His hair was messy, two or three inches in length and standing straight up.
The attacker was wearing a blue short-sleeved polo shirt, blue jeans and Nike brand shoes.
