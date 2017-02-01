Crime - Sacto 911

February 1, 2017 9:35 AM

Woman pushing stroller in El Dorado County victim of sexual assault

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A woman was sexually assaulted on a bike trail near Diamond Springs in El Dorado County as she walked her child in a stroller.

The young male attacker ran away after the attack, leaving a shoe behind as evidence.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said that the woman was pushing the stroller on a bike trail at 1 p.m. Friday near Missouri Flat Road when a male between the ages of 14 and 20 approached her for directions to a business.

The stranger then asked for a dollar, which she gave to him. When he asked to shake, he grabbed her hand and pulled the woman close.

With his other hand he sexually assaulted her, according to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s news release. As he continued to hold her, she screamed for help and fought back.

Eventually she was released and the attacker apologized. As he ran away, he lost a shoe.

He is described as Latino, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. His hair was messy, two or three inches in length and standing straight up.

The attacker was wearing a blue short-sleeved polo shirt, blue jeans and Nike brand shoes.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Stunned Cameron Park resident describes car crashing into her living room

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos