Burglar makes off with lottery tickets from Pocket area convenience market

A burglar took more than $1,000 in lottery scratch-off tickets from a Pocket area convenience store.
The man entered the closed convenience store in the 7300 block of Greenhaven Drive at about 12:10 a.m. Jan. 7 and found that the lottery tickets were in a locked cabinet. He then left the business for a short time, returning with a pry bar.
With the tool, he broke the padlock on the cabinet and made off with the tickets valued at more than $1,000. He fled on foot, according to Sacramento police.
He was described as a white man in his mid-to-late 20s, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a medium build. He wore a black ski cap with the red lettering “100” and a black jacket, black shoes, green gloves and blue jeans.
He carried a black backpack and wore eyeglasses with black frames.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
