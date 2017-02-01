Crime - Sacto 911

February 1, 2017 10:43 AM

Burglar makes off with lottery tickets from Pocket area convenience market

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A burglar took more than $1,000 in lottery scratch-off tickets from a Pocket area convenience store.

The man entered the closed convenience store in the 7300 block of Greenhaven Drive at about 12:10 a.m. Jan. 7 and found that the lottery tickets were in a locked cabinet. He then left the business for a short time, returning with a pry bar.

With the tool, he broke the padlock on the cabinet and made off with the tickets valued at more than $1,000. He fled on foot, according to Sacramento police.

He was described as a white man in his mid-to-late 20s, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a medium build. He wore a black ski cap with the red lettering “100” and a black jacket, black shoes, green gloves and blue jeans.

He carried a black backpack and wore eyeglasses with black frames.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079

