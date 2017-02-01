Crime - Sacto 911

February 1, 2017 11:41 AM

Woman in bizarre Tower Bridge closure incident is identified by police

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Motive is still being determined in the bizarre incident involving a woman whose actions caused law enforcement to close the Tower Bridge for eight hours.

The span between Sacramento and West Sacramento was closed about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday when Karen Jeffery, 58, of Sacramento stopped her car. Her suspicious actions prompted closure of the Tower Bridge due to a possible bomb threat.

She was taken into custody about 4:20 p.m. after a nearly two-hour standoff with police. The bridge was raised to prevent the vehicle, which police thought might contain explosives, from crossing the bridge from West Sacramento.

The bridge eventually was reopened about 10:30 p.m.

Sgt. Roger Kinney said Wednesday that Jeffery was arrested on a felony charge of making a terrorist threat and a misdemeanor charge of reporting a false bomb to a peace officer.

He said investigators are still trying to determine exactly what Jeffery’s motives were in stopping her car near the bridge.

“She is answering questions but we just cannot get any more information to help us to figure out a motive,” Kinney said.

A robot was used to search the vehicle to determine whether it contained explosives. Officers noticed suspicious wiring when they first approached Jeffery’s car that was parked across lanes near the bridge.

“We located suspicious items in the vehicle – several of them,” Kinney said. “The technicians have not confirmed that these are actual explosives at this point. That is part of the investigation. They will take the items out to Yolo County and manipulate them more to determine if they are actually some sort of an explosive device.”

Ken Hunt works in the state Department of General Services public affairs office, which is in the ziggurat building on Third Street in West Sacramento.

Hunt trained a camera with a telephoto lens on a sign in the window of Jeffery’s car. Hunt said the sign in a photo he took appeared to say, “Want fed public defender now.”

Tower Bridge closed after driver claims to have bomb

Here is the scene at Sacramento's iconic Tower Bridge after a driver claimed to have a bomb. Video taken by Thomas Dodson. The bridge was closed to traffic as law enforcement officers arrived Tuesday afternoon, January 31, 2017.

Thomas Dodson

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Stunned Cameron Park resident describes car crashing into her living room

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos