Woman in bizarre Tower Bridge closure incident is identified by police

Motive is still being determined in the bizarre incident involving a woman whose actions caused law enforcement to close the Tower Bridge for eight hours.
The span between Sacramento and West Sacramento was closed about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday when Karen Jeffery, 58, of Sacramento stopped her car. Her suspicious actions prompted closure of the Tower Bridge due to a possible bomb threat.
She was taken into custody about 4:20 p.m. after a nearly two-hour standoff with police. The bridge was raised to prevent the vehicle, which police thought might contain explosives, from crossing the bridge from West Sacramento.
The bridge eventually was reopened about 10:30 p.m.
Sgt. Roger Kinney said Wednesday that Jeffery was arrested on a felony charge of making a terrorist threat and a misdemeanor charge of reporting a false bomb to a peace officer.
He said investigators are still trying to determine exactly what Jeffery’s motives were in stopping her car near the bridge.
“She is answering questions but we just cannot get any more information to help us to figure out a motive,” Kinney said.
A robot was used to search the vehicle to determine whether it contained explosives. Officers noticed suspicious wiring when they first approached Jeffery’s car that was parked across lanes near the bridge.
“We located suspicious items in the vehicle – several of them,” Kinney said. “The technicians have not confirmed that these are actual explosives at this point. That is part of the investigation. They will take the items out to Yolo County and manipulate them more to determine if they are actually some sort of an explosive device.”
Ken Hunt works in the state Department of General Services public affairs office, which is in the ziggurat building on Third Street in West Sacramento.
Hunt trained a camera with a telephoto lens on a sign in the window of Jeffery’s car. Hunt said the sign in a photo he took appeared to say, “Want fed public defender now.”
