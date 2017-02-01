Michael Lyon sued for sixth time in latest sex tape case

Former Sacramento real estate titan Michael Lyon, who is due in court next week for a hearing on criminal charges that he made secret video recordings of eight unnamed victims from January 2014 through September 2014, is now facing a sixth lawsuit filed in connection with the allegations.
The latest lawsuit, which seeks at least $10 million in damages, was filed in Sacramento Superior Court on Jan. 5 by a plaintiff identified as “Shireen Doe” and makes the same types of claims against Lyon as previous lawsuits: that he secretly filmed the alleged victim during private sexual behavior “over the course of several months.”
“Plaintiff did not know that hidden, disguised and concealed video imaging and recording devices had been placed throughout the residences owned, occupied and maintained by Michael P. Lyon,” the latest lawsuit states. “Plaintiff did not know she (was) being watched or that her images (were) being recorded while plaintiff was engaging in private sexual behavior.”
The lawsuit states that she did not learn of the recordings until January 2015, “when she was contacted by local law enforcement and shown recordings confiscated from defendant’s home.” The complaint does not specify when the alleged filming occurred.
Lyon’s longtime civil attorney, Rudy Nolen, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday, but Lyon has agreed in a previous lawsuit to pay out millions of dollars to nannies, family friends and others who claimed they were secretly recorded in his homes in bedrooms and bathrooms of his homes.
Lyon, 61, is the former CEO of Lyon Real Estate, and was a major business and civic leader in the Sacramento region until November 2010, when he was charged with secretly recording his sexual encounters with women in his home.
He pleaded guilty in March 2011 to four felony counts and apologized, and served several months of county jail time and under home arrest. Lyon also settled a lawsuit by former nannies and others he was accused of recording in a deal to pay out $2.5 million and apologize for his behavior.
He was nearing the end of his probation in October 2014 when authorities raided his Arden-area home after he missed a scheduled meeting with probation officers. Lyon was arrested at that time on drug possession and probation violation charges, and a subsequent investigation of electronic equipment seized from his home led to new electronic eavesdropping charges involving eight alleged victims.
Lyon was arrested along with his girlfriend, Shannon Lynn Campbell, who faces drug charges.
His case has been set for trial March 30, but his defense attorney, Linda Parisi, has filed a motion challenging the manner in which evidence was seized during the search of his home and asking that the case be dismissed. That hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10.
Since the 2014 arrest, Lyon has been sued six times by plaintiffs alleging they were secretly recorded by him. Online court records indicate the cases are pending.
Sam Stanton: 916-321-1091, @StantonSam
