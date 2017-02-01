Second man charged with homicide in casino shootout that killed Capitol staffer

A second man arrested in connection with a November shootout at a Sacramento casino has been charged with homicide in the case. T
The gunfire killed a bystander who was a popular state Capitol staffer.
Luis Alfonso Castillo, 30, was one of three men arrested following the shootout with an off-duty police officer on Nov. 6 that began with a fistfight between two groups in the parking lot of the Capitol Casino at 411 N. 16th St.
Two security guards and a police officer hired as security broke up the fight and the combatants scattered.
As the groups were leaving the area, one person pulled out a firearm and began shooting. The officer fired at the gunman. During the exchange of gunfire, 36-year-old Nicholas Broadway was fatally shot.
Broadway, an innocent bystander, was a well-liked staffer in the gubernatorial administrations of Gray Davis, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jerry Brown. He also served as office manager for state Sen. Marty Block, D-San Diego.
Luis Castillo’s 28-year-old brother, Emillio Angelo Castillo, was arraigned in November on charges of murder and attempted murder in Broadway’s death, while Luis Castillo was arraigned on an unrelated count of possession of cocaine for sale.
In a news release Wednesday, the Sacramento Police Department announced that an arrest warrant was issued for Luis Castillo for homicide, attempted homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Police said Luis Castillo has been in jail since Nov. 7 and the charges in the warrant were added Tuesday. He is to be arraigned Thursday on the new charges.
The third man, Armando Antonio Castillo, 29, has not been charged in the homicide, but was arraigned in November on charges of carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm, affiliation with a street gang and cocaine possession.
