February 1, 2017 7:28 PM

Two men sought in Roseville-area home invasion robbery

By Cathy Locke

Placer County sheriff's officials have released surveillance photos of two men sought in connection with a home invasion robbery in the unincorporated area near Roseville.

The men went to the front door of a home in the 200 bock of Frances Drive about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, carrying a bouquet of flowers, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The suspects allegedly forced their way in and held a female resident at gunpoint while they took a safe containing valuable items, the news release said.

Two children were in the home when the robbery occurred, but no one was injured, it said.

The Sheriff’s Office released a photo of the white Ford pickup truck that the men reportedly were driving. It had a white camper shell and white front bumper, and did not have a front license plate, according to the news release.

Anyone with information regarding the two men is asked to call Detective Chris Joyce at 530-889-7889. Callers wishing to remain anonymous and to be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to arrests, can call Placer Crime Stoppers at 800-923-8191 or submit a tip online at tips.placercrimestoppers.com.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287

