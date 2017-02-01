Crime - Sacto 911

Crime Q&A: Was anyone arrested for slaying of Sikh men in Elk Grove?

Q: Has there ever been any resolution to the brutal assassination of two elderly Sikhs in Elk Grove several years ago?

Sarah, Richland, WA

A: No arrests have been made in the March 4, 2011 shootings of Surinder Singh, 65, and Gurmej Singh Atwal, 78.

The two Sikh men, who were wearing turbans, were on a Friday afternoon walk on East Stockton Boulevard in Elk Grove. Witnesses reported that a full-sized gold or tan raised pickup truck drove alongside the two men about 4:30 p.m. and someone in the pickup fired six shots from a semiautomatic handgun, according to Elk Grove police.

Surinder Singh died at the scene. Gurmej Singh Atwal was transported to an area hospital where he died six weeks later.

Elk Grove officials announced last year that a new 5-acre park under construction in the city will be named Singh and Kaur Park, recognizing the Sikh community. Singh, meaning lion, is part of every Sikh male’s name, and Kaur, meaning lioness, is part of every Sikh female’s name. A section of the park will be dedicated to Surinder Singh and Gurmej Singh Atwal.

As of August, Elk Grove police said the reward for information leading to a conviction in the men’s slaying stood at $58,000, according to a story in The Sacramento Bee.

