Woman in Tower Bridge incident pleads not guilty

A Sacramento woman whose actions prompted the closure of the Tower Bridge and a two hour standoff with authorities appeared Thursday in Yolo Superior Court.
Karen Jeffery, 58, pleaded not guilty to charges of position or placing of a facsimile bomb. She faces a Feb. 17 preliminary hearing and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Jeffery parked a vehicle across traffic lanes near the bridge Tuesday afternoon. Officers arrived and noticed “suspicious wiring,” authorities said Tuesday. The bridge was raised as a precaution. Nearby streets were closed and negotiators were summoned.
Jeffery was taken into custody without incident.
Ken Hunt, who works in the Ziggurat building on Third Street in West Sacramento, said Tuesday that a sign in the window of Jeffery’s car appeared to say, “Want fed public defender now.”
Darrell Smith: 916-321-1040, @dvaughnsmith
Comments