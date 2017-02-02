Electrical panel sparks smoke at Sacramento court

A sparking basement electrical panel brought firefighters to the Sacramento County Courthouse Thursday afternoon.
No injuries were reported and the incident did not disrupt court proceedings, said Debbie Moynier, courthouse facilities director . The courthouse is located at 720 9th St.
The incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. in a battery backup unit inside an enclosed closet near an office for court interpreters, said Moynier.
Employees smelled smoke and called courthouse officials before leaving the area. Sacramento Fire Department crews were called, but fire officials at the scene said the sparks were extinguished by a Sacramento County Sheriff’s bailiff before they arrived.
