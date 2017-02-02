Crime - Sacto 911

February 2, 2017 10:00 PM

Woman killed after car crashes in to pole in Roseville

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A woman died Thursday night of injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash when her car struck a pole in Roseville.

Roseville police and fire crews were called to Foothills and Junction boulevards about 7:25 p.m. Witnesses reported that a woman was driving a Subaru station wagon north on Foothills Boulevard in a reckless manner and struck a traffic signal pole on the northeast corner of the intersection, according to a Police Department news release.

She was taken by ambulance to a hospital where died of her injuries. Her name has not been released pending notification of family. Police said no one else was in the vehicle.

Investigators were still on scene about 9:30 p.m., and police said the intersection would remain closed for the next few hours.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Demonstrators assemble in downtown Sacramento, protesting Joseph Mann decision

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos