Woman killed after car crashes in to pole in Roseville

A woman died Thursday night of injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash when her car struck a pole in Roseville.
Roseville police and fire crews were called to Foothills and Junction boulevards about 7:25 p.m. Witnesses reported that a woman was driving a Subaru station wagon north on Foothills Boulevard in a reckless manner and struck a traffic signal pole on the northeast corner of the intersection, according to a Police Department news release.
She was taken by ambulance to a hospital where died of her injuries. Her name has not been released pending notification of family. Police said no one else was in the vehicle.
Investigators were still on scene about 9:30 p.m., and police said the intersection would remain closed for the next few hours.
