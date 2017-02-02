Couple sentenced in El Dorado County for serial identity theft

A San Joaquin County couple convicted in El Dorado County of serial identity theft has been sentenced to more than 24 years in prison.
Aman Izatt, 30, and Jarrod Izatt, 35, were convicted Friday and were sentenced by El Dorado County Superior Court Judge James Waggoner, according to and El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office news release.
The Izatts were found in Pollock Pines with personal identifying information for approximately 40 people. Among the victims were residents of numerous states, including Texas, New Jersey and North Carolina, the news release said.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation led to a storage facility in San Joaquin County that belonged to the couple. There deputies found personal identifying information for multiple victims. The couple had several folders listing victims’ credit card information, Social Security numbers, addresses and bank accounts, the news release said.
Investigators also discovered that the couple had obtained a stolen checkbook and used it to write fraudulent checks totaling approximately $19,000. The Izatts also were found to be counterfeiting money and forging checks issued by an insurance company and credit card company.
The couple’s prison time will be served in “local prison,” according to the news release. Nine years of the prison sentence will be served in county jail and the remaining 15 years on mandatory community supervision.
