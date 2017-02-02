Crime Q&A: What happened to former San Juan district teacher accused in child porn case?

Q: What ever happened to the San Juan school district teacher that Roseville police wanted more information on? His name was Robert Kill and he was involved with child pornography. Was he ever sentenced?
Kelly, Roseville
A: Robert Alan Kill, a retired San Juan Unified School District teacher, was arrested by Roseville police in October 2013 on suspicion of possessing child pornography and related charges.
According to a story in The Sacramento Bee, he was as accused of videotaping girls without their knowledge.
In July 2014, Kill pleaded no contest to charges of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child younger than 14 and was sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison, according to Placer County Superior Court records. Now 65 years old, he is at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione.
Kill was a teacher in the San Juan Unified district from 1979 to 2011. According to the district, he taught at Woodside Elementary School for eight years before moving to Barrett Middle School in 1987. In 1995, he moved to Orangevale Open, a K-8 school, and then to Kenneth Elementary in 1997. His last assignment with the district was as a sixth-grade teacher at Oakview Elementary from 2004 until his retirement in 2011.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments