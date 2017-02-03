Watch: Placer deputies arrest Loomis man on suspicion of vehicle burglary, fraud

Placer County Sheriff's property crimes detectives arrested a Loomis man Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, on suspicion of vehicle burglary and subsequent use of the victim's credit card to make fraudulent purchases. Gavin Rene Arevalo, 30, was taken into custody at his home after investigators obtained video surveillance showing him using the stolen credit card at a gas station. He was booked at the Placer County Jail and charged with burglary, identify theft, unlawful use of an access card, possession of personal identifying information, and possession of a controlled substance.
Donner Summit-area skier rescued

A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew rescued an injured skier from the Tahoe back country Friday, using a hoist to pull the man up into the copter and fly him to a waiting ambulance. The rescue took place in a remote area near Donner Summit about 1 p.m.

Strong door confines North Sacramento fire's destruction to family's garage

The Sacramento Fire Department mopped up on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, after a fire destroyed a garage and its contents -- including two vehicles -- on Rudger Way in North Sacramento, expressing concern over the family's displacement but satisfaction that the blaze was held to the garage by a fire-rated door. Sac Fire said it was the third time this month that a fire-rated door did its job properly.

Dramatic video shows live power lines falling on vehicles in Sacramento

Power poles came crashing down Thursday morning on Bannon Street in Sacramento, the dramatic scene captured on dash cam video from the Sacramento Fire Department. Cause of the incident is under investigation. Three people were trapped in their vehicles until SMUD could arrive and de-energize lines. All got out safely, and there were no injuries. A big rig windshield was cracked.

Latest aerial view of huge Grass Valley sinkhole off Highway 49

The California Department of Transportation says drilling and underground investigations Wednesday indicated that a failed culvert and sinkhole near Highway 49 in Grass Valley had not undermined the freeway. CHP helicopter Flight Officer Troy Marks and Pilot Officer Jeff Barbao got the latest look at a 70-foot sinkhole in Grass Valley that developed due to the recent storms. The sinkhole materialized in the business area near Highway 49 off Freeman Lane. No one was hurt and the businesses were not damaged. Caltrans will continue to monitor the site.

Fire damages garage in Sacramento

Sacramento Fire Department personnel battled a fire early Wednesday in the 3800 block of 34th Street. The fire damaged a garage but not the home. There were no injuries reported and the fire's cause is under investigation, the department reported.

