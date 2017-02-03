Drivers suffer major injuries in head-on crash near Yuba City

0:57 Why seat belts are so important, from safety-savvy kids and CDOT Pause

0:22 Watch Sacramento fire crews knock down blaze at Oak Park house

0:24 Watch: Placer deputies arrest Loomis man on suspicion of vehicle burglary, fraud

1:11 Demonstrators assemble in downtown Sacramento, protesting Joseph Mann decision

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'

1:20 Witness stunned by sudden outbreak of violence at state Capitol

0:25 Tower Bridge closed after driver claims to have bomb

0:32 Raw video: Man stabbed at Capitol neo-Nazi protest