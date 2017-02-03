Crime - Sacto 911

February 3, 2017 4:15 PM

Drivers suffer major injuries in head-on crash near Yuba City

By Cathy Locke

Two people suffered major injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 99 south of Yuba City early Friday.

The crash was reported south of Bogue Road about 6:55 a.m. A 32-year-old Yuba City man was driving a 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor sport utility vehicle south on Highway 99 when for some reason he allowed it to cross into oncoming traffic, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

The vehicle collided head on with a 2006 GMC Yukon SUV driven by a 32-year-old Yuba City woman. The vehicles came to rest in the center divider and southbound lanes of Highway 99, according to the CHP.

Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles by emergency personnel and were taken by ambulance to Rideout Memorial Hospital in Marysville with what the CHP described as major injuries.

The Mitsubishi driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, according to the news release.

The CHP said neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to have been a factor in the crash.

Highway 99 south of Bogue Road was closed for about an hour for investigation of the collision and to allow Caltrans to clean up debris.

