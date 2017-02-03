Deputies search Auburn area for man who accosted young girls

Placer County sheriff's deputies are searching the North Auburn area for a man who reportedly accosted two young girls in separate incidents Friday afternoon.
A 12-year-old girl reported that she was walking near Luther Road and Slade Lane about 3 p.m. when she was approached by an older, dark blue, four-door SUV, driven by a man, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. She said the man tried to entice her into the vehicle by asking if she wanted a ride home. The girl refused and ran away.
About 10 minutes later, an 11-year-old girl was walking home from her bus stop in the same area when she was approached by a man who was on foot. He grabbed her arm and attempted to pull her away, according to the news release. The girl fought the man and escaped. She ran home and the man ran in the opposite direction.
Deputies responded to the area, but did not find the man.
The second girl described him as white, 30 to 40 years old, with brown hair, a mustache and blue eyes. She told deputies he was wearing a green shirt, black pants, and blue or black boots.
The first girl described the vehicle as a late 1990s small four-door SUV, similar to a Ford Explorer or Chevy Blazer, with a white and black sticker on the passenger side of the rear window.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-886-5375.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
