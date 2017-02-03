Crime Q&A: What happened to Rocklin teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student?

Q: What became of Rocklin high school teacher Matthew Yamamoto, who was accused of having a sexual relationship with one of his students?
A: Matthew Yamamoto, a physics teacher at Whitney High School in Rocklin, pleaded no contest to four felony charges related to sexual abuse of two students, according to Placer County Superior Court records available online.
He was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender for life.
Yamamoto appealed the sex offender registration requirement, arguing that there was insufficient evidence that it was necessary to protect the public. A state appellate court disagreed and upheld the trial court’s decision.
Yamamoto was 33 when he was arrested in September 2012. According to a story in The Sacramento Bee, Rocklin police said they initiated an investigation after receiving a call from a parent who suspected an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student.
