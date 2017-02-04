Redding police arrest suspect with 29 previous visits to their jail

In law enforcement circles, there are what authorities call “career criminals,” and then there is William David Eddy.
Eddy, 48, of Redding, has been booked into the Shasta County Jail 29 times since 1992 for what Redding police say is “a multitude of crimes including drug, weapon and theft related offenses,” as well as parole and probation violations.
Apparently, old habits die hard.
Eddy was arrested again Friday after Redding police began a surveillance operation to track him down over outstanding warrants involving an illegal weapons charge and warrants charging sale, transportation and possession of controlled substances.
Police say that at 2:37 p.m., officers spotted him walking to a parked vehicle near Smile Place and Russell Street and watched as he got in and drove off. Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested him without incident, police said in a news release, then searched the car.
“A search of his vehicle revealed nearly a pound of methamphetamine, a smaller amount of heroin, digital gram scales and packaging materials commonly associated with the sales of controlled substances,” the news release stated. “Eddy was also found in possession of metal knuckles.”
Eddy was returned to the jail and held on drug and other charges, police said. He remained there Saturday in lieu of $150,000 bail, according to online jail records.
Sam Stanton: 916-321-1091, @StantonSam
