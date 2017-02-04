Redding police arrest suspect with 29 previous visits to their jail

0:22 Watch Sacramento fire crews knock down blaze at Oak Park house Pause

1:48 Placer County Sheriff's Office explains fatal police shooting near Squaw Valley

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

0:57 Why seat belts are so important, from safety-savvy kids and CDOT

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

2:15 Hear witness, police, describe pursuit and shooting of Dazion Flenaugh

2:04 Burglar caught on video coming through the ceiling of Folsom restaurant

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'

2:20 A mother's tribute to her slain son, J.J. Clavo