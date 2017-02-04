Crime - Sacto 911

February 4, 2017 2:35 PM

Redding police arrest suspect with 29 previous visits to their jail

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Sam Stanton

sstanton@sacbee.com

In law enforcement circles, there are what authorities call “career criminals,” and then there is William David Eddy.

Eddy, 48, of Redding, has been booked into the Shasta County Jail 29 times since 1992 for what Redding police say is “a multitude of crimes including drug, weapon and theft related offenses,” as well as parole and probation violations.

Apparently, old habits die hard.

Eddy was arrested again Friday after Redding police began a surveillance operation to track him down over outstanding warrants involving an illegal weapons charge and warrants charging sale, transportation and possession of controlled substances.

Police say that at 2:37 p.m., officers spotted him walking to a parked vehicle near Smile Place and Russell Street and watched as he got in and drove off. Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested him without incident, police said in a news release, then searched the car.

“A search of his vehicle revealed nearly a pound of methamphetamine, a smaller amount of heroin, digital gram scales and packaging materials commonly associated with the sales of controlled substances,” the news release stated. “Eddy was also found in possession of metal knuckles.”

Eddy was returned to the jail and held on drug and other charges, police said. He remained there Saturday in lieu of $150,000 bail, according to online jail records.

Sam Stanton: 916-321-1091, @StantonSam

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Woman pulled from vehicle after rollover wreck in downtown Modesto

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos