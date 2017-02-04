Crime - Sacto 911

February 4, 2017 4:18 PM

Caregiver accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from Granite Bay dementia patient

By Sam Stanton

sstanton@sacbee.com

Placer County sheriff’s detectives arrested a caregiver last week who is accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from an 85-year-old Granite Bay resident suffering from dementia.

Sheriff’s officials said in a post on the department’s Facebook page that Cassandra Ann Harms, 32, of Fair Oaks, was arrested Tuesday after detectives reviewed video evidence of Harms using the victim’s bank card to shop and withdraw cash at area stores.

Harms was arrested and charged with identity theft, embezzlement, burglary, elder abuse and theft by access card, and a felony drug charge was tacked on when authorities discovered methamphetamine in her purse while she being booked into jail in Auburn, the Facebook post said.

Online booking records show Harms was released on bail Wednesday.

Sam Stanton: 916-321-1091, @StantonSam

