West Sac police arrest three in decoy operation against adults buying booze for minors

West Sacramento police spent Saturday sitting outside liquor stores watching under-age minors asking customers to buy them some booze.
The result of the undercover operation? Three arrests of people who agreed to buy liquor for the young decoys.
The operation is part of the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s “minor decoy/shoulder tap” project that uses minors under the supervision of police.
“Under the program, a minor under the direct supervision of a peace officer stands outside a liquor or convenience store and ask patrons to buy them alcohol,” police said in a news release Saturday afternoon. “The minor indicates in some way he or she is underage and cannot purchase the alcohol.”
In Saturday’s operation, 19 people at six different businesses were approached, and three of them agreed to buy for the minor. The three were arrested and cited on charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor, which can result in a $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.
One of the three suspects also was cited for possession of methamphetamine.
