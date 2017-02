1:00 Woman pulled from vehicle after rollover wreck in downtown Modesto Pause

1:48 Placer County Sheriff's Office explains fatal police shooting near Squaw Valley

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:04 Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him

0:22 Woman robbed in south Sacramento; two suspects sought

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

0:46 South Sacramento robbery suspect sought

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'

1:19 One man dead, another injured in midtown shooting