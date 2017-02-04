Police seek help in identifying woman found wandering in south area Saturday

Sacramento police are looking for help in identifying an elderly woman they found wandering near Franklin Boulevard and Fruitridge Road Saturday afternoon.
“Officers stopped to speak with the woman and quickly determined that she spoke only Hmong,” according to a police statement posted on Facebook Saturday night. “A Hmong-speaking officer spoke with the woman and determined that she was disoriented and could not provide any identifying information or describe where she lived.
“After further conversations with the woman, officers felt that she was not able to care for herself and transported her to an area medical facility. At this time, the department believes the woman may have recently gone missing from her home. It is unknown if she has family who may be looking for her.”
The woman is believed to be about age 78 and stands 4 feet 6 inches tall. She was wearing black shoes and black pants, a black hat and blue and pink scarf with a blue flowered shirt and green and black houndstooth sweater.
Police ask anyone with information to call the department’s non-emergency line at 916-264-5471.
Sam Stanton: 916-321-1091, @StantonSam
