One pedestrian critical, one stable after Citrus Heights collision

A man is in critical condition, and a woman is stable after being hit by a car in Citrus Heights Saturday evening, according to a police statement released late Saturday.
The man, who is in his 60s, and the woman, who is in her 50s, were crossing the 8100 block of Sunrise Boulevard when they were struck by a Toyota Prius sedan traveling south. The two were not in a crosswalk or controlled intersection, the release said.
When police arrived at 5:50 p.m., the two were lying injured in the roadway and the driver of the Prius was on-scene. The two were taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center. Sunrise Boulevard was closed between Antelope Road and Twin Oaks Avenue for the investigation.
The release said the driver is cooperating with the investigation and police do not believe the driver was speeding or drunk. The police department asks that anyone who saw the collision or provided aid to the pedestrians contact the department at 916-727-5500.
