Crime - Sacto 911

February 5, 2017 9:35 AM

One pedestrian critical, one stable after Citrus Heights collision

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Ellen Garrison

egarrison@sacbee.com

A man is in critical condition, and a woman is stable after being hit by a car in Citrus Heights Saturday evening, according to a police statement released late Saturday.

The man, who is in his 60s, and the woman, who is in her 50s, were crossing the 8100 block of Sunrise Boulevard when they were struck by a Toyota Prius sedan traveling south. The two were not in a crosswalk or controlled intersection, the release said.

When police arrived at 5:50 p.m., the two were lying injured in the roadway and the driver of the Prius was on-scene. The two were taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center. Sunrise Boulevard was closed between Antelope Road and Twin Oaks Avenue for the investigation.

The release said the driver is cooperating with the investigation and police do not believe the driver was speeding or drunk. The police department asks that anyone who saw the collision or provided aid to the pedestrians contact the department at 916-727-5500.

Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Caregiver arrested for allegedly stealing from 85-year-old

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos