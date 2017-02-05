Elderly woman who was found disoriented is reunited with her family

Sacramento police identified an elderly Hmong woman who Saturday afternoon was found disoriented. They have reunited with her family late Saturday
Police spokesman Matt McPhail said within an hour of the department sharing photos of the woman on Facebook, a family member who lives in Los Angeles saw the post and recognized the woman.
“This is my grandma.” Emily Lor wrote on Facebook Saturday night. She thanked everyone who shared the post and said her family in Sacramento had been reunited with her grandma.
It’s “a good reminder of the power of social media,” McPhail said.
Officers found the woman walking in the the street in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Fruitridge Road at 2:15 p.m. Saturday. When the officers stopped to speak with her, they discovered she spoke only Hmong. A Hmong-speaking officer spoke with her and determined that she was disoriented and couldn’t remember her name or where she lived.
Officers decided the woman couldn’t take care of herself and moved her to a medical facility. The department posted photos of her and her description on social media late Saturday.
