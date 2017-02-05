CHP says: Enjoy those Super Bowl drinks, but then just don’t drive

The California Highway Patrol promised intensive patrols in Sacramento and elsewhere today as football fans rev up for the annual sports and advertising spectacle: the Super Bowl.
The CHP cautioned, though, that the celebration can turn deadly. During last year’s Super Bowl, one person died in an alcohol-involved collision and 52 others were injured on California’s roadways, according to a CHP news release. That same day, 360 were arrested by the CHP for driving under the influence.
“Drunk driving continues to be a serious and deadly problem,” CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow stated. “While many will be watching the football game, our officers will be out patrolling the highways to ensure motorists arrive safely at their destination.
CHP spokesman Chad Hertzell said no DUI checkpoints were scheduled for game day in the Sacramento region, but that enforcement will be “stepped up” and officers will be in full force.
“Obviously, it’s a heavy drinking day, so we are looking for DUI drivers today,” he said. “We’ll be on the lookout. ... It’s not going to be hard to find people.”
The CHP urged party-goers to make driving arrangements ahead of time and to prevent others from getting behind the wheel after drinking.
“There are no excuses when it comes to driving under the influence,” Farrow said in the news release. “Alternative transportation is easily accessible in California, so celebrate responsibly and plan ahead.”
