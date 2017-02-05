Three arrested in bar scuffle were ‘less than cordial’ with officers, police say

Sacramento police arrested three men early Sunday who they said got in a fight with a security guard outside the Idle Hour bar at closing time.
Just after last call, the security guard was “shuttling” a patron outside the bar in the 6800 block of Fruitridge Road near the Avondale neighborhood when “a small scuffle” ensued with three men who wound up in jail, said Officer Matt McPhail, a police spokesman.
Under a barrage of punches, the security guard retrieved his pistol and fired off a shot, police said. Nobody was hurt, but the three Idle Hour patrons ran off. Police officers, responding to the 1:58 a.m. call, found the suspects within a couple of blocks of the bar.
“They were less than cordial with the officers when we got out there,” McPhail said.
One of the three “grabbed hold of (an) investigating officer in an apparent attempt to trip or injure him,” according to a police press release. The officer was not hurt.
Authorities identified Matthew Schumaker, 24, as the one who struggled with the officer. He was charged with battery on an officer and obstructing an investigation.
Also taken into custody were Lajuane Mowry, 21, and Brian Nieman, 24. Police booked Mowry on suspicion of obstructing an investigation and violating his probation. Nieman was accused of public intoxication.
The security guard suffered minor injuries but did not require hospitalization. He declined to press charges against any of the three.
